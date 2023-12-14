A kitten was rescued from a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Fresno, California, on Wednesday, December 13.

Video shows firefighters washing the animal with water and reuniting it with a woman standing nearby who hugs the cat tightly.

The fire left a mobile home at a “total loss” and was believed to have been caused by “unattended cooking.”

Local news reports said there were at least two other felines in the home when the blaze broke out, with differing reports saying either one or both of them died. Storyful has contacted fire officials to confirm.