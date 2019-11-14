KISS to bring End of the Road World Tour to Dayton in 2020

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Legendary rock-n-roll band KISS is bringing its End of the Road World Tour to the Miami Valley in 2020, the Nutter Center announced Thursday.

The concert, which will be part of the band’s farewell tour, is scheduled to take place on Sept. 14, 2020 at the Nutter Center. The tour is produced by Live Nation and will end in 2021 in New York.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 at 10 am. Tickets will be available on Live Nation’s website HERE.

