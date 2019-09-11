Kids hug classmate who rode out Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – A little boy who was stuck in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit went back to school Monday to a warm welcome and big hugs from his friends.

Clearly, they missed 3-year-old Makai Simmons while he was gone.

The little boy and his mom, Capron, were visiting family in the Bahamas when the storm hit. They rode it out at her grandparents’ house.

Then on Friday, after waiting 13 hours in line, Capron and Makai were able to get on a cruise ship back to the United States.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS