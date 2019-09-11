Kids hug classmate who rode out Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas

(CNN) – A little boy who was stuck in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit went back to school Monday to a warm welcome and big hugs from his friends.
Clearly, they missed 3-year-old Makai Simmons while he was gone.
The little boy and his mom, Capron, were visiting family in the Bahamas when the storm hit. They rode it out at her grandparents’ house.
Then on Friday, after waiting 13 hours in line, Capron and Makai were able to get on a cruise ship back to the United States.
