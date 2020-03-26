Kids & Coronavirus: Don’t go stir crazy!

(NBC News) The work and school-from-home lifestyle suddenly thrust onto many families due to the coronavirus outbreak has tensions running high for some.

For households going stir-crazy, experts say the best thing to do is get moving.

You can relieve cabin fever with a trip to the park or even the backyard.

For more high-tech options, kids can “game-ify” exercise with the Ring Fit adventure for Nintendo Switch.

“It recognizes your movement, it has a bit of tension to it, so you’re going to totally forget you’re working out until you start sweating,” says Toy Insider’s Marissa DiBartolo.

You should also balance out time spent online with some screen-free toys.

Experts say giving everyone their own space and tuning out distractions can make school and work time more productive.

“I recommend getting a pair of headphones, noise canceling if you can, and pumping in a white noise app,” says Suzanne Kantra of Techlicious.

“Coffitivity” plays the ambient sounds of cafe to help you concentrate while most real cafes are closed for social distancing.

Above all, plan out your days ahead of time.

“Creating a schedule Monday through Friday is very important,” Kantra says.

And stick to it, especially bedtime, to make the transition easier when school is back in session.

