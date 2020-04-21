Kevin Hart donates $1M, auctions off fan experience for ‘All In Challenge’

FILE – In this April 4, 2019 file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photos at the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Hart has been injured in a car crash in the hills above Malibu on Sunday, Sept. 1. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(WDTN) – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is helping raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The “All In Challenge” is spearheaded by the online sportswear retailer Fanatics, allowing people to bid on experiences with celebrities and professional athletes. Kevin Hart is offering a speaking role for one lucky fan in his next film while donating a million dollars.

“Ultimately, we’d love to get back to entertaining and I know they’d love to get back to basketball, but nobody wants a problem so rare as that again, so I think being patient, taking our time, and really being diligent about the process is the priority,” he said.

Hart also challenged Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Chris Rick, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving to join the All-In Challenge.