Kentucky’s first African-American owned distillery on the horizon

(WLEX) Kentucky has a worldwide reputation for bourbon, but Sean and Tia Edwards are hoping to bring a new spin to the famous industry.

The Lexington couple are the first African-American bourbon distillery owners in Kentucky.

“As we went through the process we found out there were no African American distilleries in the state of Kentucky. There had been no African Americans producing bourbon that weren’t slaves,” says Sean Edwards.

Their company is called Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co., and they plan to build a multimillion-dollar distillery in Lexington.

They have already begun producing their bourbon in Paris, Kentucky, until they can start distilling in their Lexington location.