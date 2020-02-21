Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Kentucky’s first African-American owned distillery on the horizon

U.S. & World

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(WLEX)  Kentucky has a worldwide reputation for bourbon, but Sean and Tia Edwards are hoping to bring a new spin to the famous industry.

The Lexington couple are the first African-American bourbon distillery owners in Kentucky.

“As we went through the process we found out there were no African American distilleries in the state of Kentucky. There had been no African Americans producing bourbon that weren’t slaves,” says Sean Edwards.

Their company is called Fresh Bourbon Distilling Co., and they plan to build a multimillion-dollar distillery in Lexington. 

They have already begun producing their bourbon in Paris, Kentucky, until they can start distilling in their Lexington location.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS