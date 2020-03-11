Live Now
Biden, Sanders seek to claim primary victory in 6 states
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Kentucky House passes 2 abortion measures

U.S. & World

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Abortion Kentucky

Opponents of two anti-abortion bills in the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee dress as characters from the Handmaid’s Tale during a hearing at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has approved a proposed ballot measure dealing with abortion.

The proposal would amend the state’s constitution to ensure it doesn’t offer protections for abortion rights. It was among two abortion-related measures that cleared the Republican-led House on Tuesday after emotional debates.

The other bill would expand the state attorney general’s authority to enforce abortion law.

The proposed ballot measure would add language to Kentucky’s Constitution to state it provides no constitutional right to an abortion.

Supporters say the proposal is a preemptive step if the Roe v. Wade decision establishing abortion rights nationwide decades ago is overturned.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS