Kentucky House passes 2 abortion measures

Opponents of two anti-abortion bills in the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee dress as characters from the Handmaid’s Tale during a hearing at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House has approved a proposed ballot measure dealing with abortion.

The proposal would amend the state’s constitution to ensure it doesn’t offer protections for abortion rights. It was among two abortion-related measures that cleared the Republican-led House on Tuesday after emotional debates.

The other bill would expand the state attorney general’s authority to enforce abortion law.

The proposed ballot measure would add language to Kentucky’s Constitution to state it provides no constitutional right to an abortion.

Supporters say the proposal is a preemptive step if the Roe v. Wade decision establishing abortion rights nationwide decades ago is overturned.