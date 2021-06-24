Kentucky governor offers one-time, $1,500 incentive to boost workforce

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is offering a one-time, $1,500 bonus to entice thousands of unemployed Kentuckians to accept jobs.

He presented it Thursday as an alternative to ending enhanced jobless benefits that Republicans and businesses blame for a workforce shortage.

The governor says the first 15,000 Kentuckians who qualify and return to work by July 30 will receive the payment. Applications will open on August 2 and run until October 1.

Kentucky will draw $22.5 million from federal virus-relief funds to pay for the incentive.

Beshear says he’s not foreclosing any possibility in tackling the problem, including an early cutoff of the $300 in extra weekly federal unemployment payments.

This comes after Ohio wrapped up its final Vax-a-Million lottery Wednesday, a similar incentive program funded by federally provided virus-relief funds.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine noted at the end of a press conference Thursday that people have told him they’d like to see more drawings with less money as a way to encourage them to get vaccinated.

