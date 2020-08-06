Kentucky governor extends mask mandate to combat coronavirus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has extended his mask-wearing requirement to combat the coronavirus.
Gov. Andy Beshear also announced the state fair will be limited to participants only.
The actions come as the state tries to halt a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Kentucky reported 516 new virus cases Thursday and eight more virus-related deaths. Beshear says his mask-wearing mandate will be extended another 30 days.
The Democratic governor first imposed the statewide requirement about a month ago. He says compliance is a crucial step to save lives, allow the economy to rebound and to allow children to return to school.
