Kentucky governor extends mask mandate to combat coronavirus

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Sebastian Condrea/Moment/Getty Images

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has extended his mask-wearing requirement to combat the coronavirus.

Gov. Andy Beshear also announced the state fair will be limited to participants only.

The actions come as the state tries to halt a recent spike in coronavirus cases. Kentucky reported 516 new virus cases Thursday and eight more virus-related deaths. Beshear says his mask-wearing mandate will be extended another 30 days.

The Democratic governor first imposed the statewide requirement about a month ago. He says compliance is a crucial step to save lives, allow the economy to rebound and to allow children to return to school.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS