Kentucky boutiques getting creative with race track fashion during pandemic

(NBC NEWS / WAVE) –  Boutiques in Kentucky are getting creative as Kentucky Derby officials announce spectators will be allowed to attend this year’s derby week.

The event will take place in Labor Day Weekend, which means there’s not much time to put a look into place. But don’t worry, many local businesses are already making up for the lost time.

Boutiques in the area will be able to sell plenty of Derby merchandise they already had on shelves, as well as festive masks to both men and women to complete their Derby ensemble.

