Kellogg to sell wine-and-Cheez-It box

Wine and Cheez-It

Wine and Cheez-It (Kellogg Company/CNN Newsource)

(CNN) – Who doesn’t love to unwind with some wine and cheese… or Cheez-Its?

Kellogg has seen the tweets praising the apparently magic combination, and the’re on top of it.

The company is offering a combo Cheez-It and wine box.

They’re teaming up with boxed wine company House Wine to make it happen, but it’s only for a limited time.

You can find the new product on the House Wine website starting at 5 pm on Thursday for 25 dollars.

