Kellogg to sell wine-and-Cheez-It box

(CNN) – Who doesn’t love to unwind with some wine and cheese… or Cheez-Its?
Kellogg has seen the tweets praising the apparently magic combination, and the’re on top of it.
The company is offering a combo Cheez-It and wine box.
They’re teaming up with boxed wine company House Wine to make it happen, but it’s only for a limited time.
You can find the new product on the House Wine website starting at 5 pm on Thursday for 25 dollars.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.