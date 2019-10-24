Keeping your 2019 financial promises

(CNN) – If getting your finances in order was one of your New Year’s resolutions, this is a reminder that you now have about 70 days left to keep that promise.

If you’ve been slacking, one financial expert says it’s not too late.

In today’s consumer watch– 3 financial goals you can still accomplish before 2019 comes to a close.

“This is kind of crunch time! Because this quarter is the most expensive quarter of the year with the holidays,” says Dynamic Money Financial Expert Chris Burns.

Here are three money goals you can still accomplish before New Year’s Eve:

Set up auto-savings

Schedule transfers from your checking account to your savings account every pay period.

“Instead of thinking I’m depriving myself, I’m paying myself now. So, I’m actually choosing to pay myself so that in three months I could do what I want,” said Burns.

2. Track your spending and stop being wasteful!

Download free apps or software that categorize your spending.

“When we look at where our money is going, suddenly it gives us the freedom to know, ‘Oh, this is actually how much money I have, maybe I need to cut back on this over here if I want to spend more on gifts,’” Burns said.

3. Plan for next year.

Take the time now to come up with a strategy.

“Even setting the goal of next year starting January 1 I’m going to be tracking my spending and I’ll go ahead and get the software in order right now,” Burns said.

Financial experts also recommend you determine a specific amount of money that you can spend on holiday gifts so that you don’t go over budget.

