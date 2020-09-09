‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to end in 2021

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

CALABASAS, Calif. (NewsNation Now) — Popular reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is coming to an end in 2021, Kim Kardashian announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The show has aired for 14 years on E! and turned into a cultural phenomenon with 12 spinoff shows. The show followed the Kardashian-Jenner family and their lives in Calabasas.

In the post Kardashian said in part, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Kardashian went on to thank producer Ryan Seacrest and the production team behind the show.

The Kardashian family first rose to prevalence when family patriarch, Robert Kardashian served as a defense attorney for O.J. Simpson. Simpson was on trial for the murders of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted in 1995.

Kim Kardashian gained recognition after the release of a sex tape with then boyfriend singer Ray-J in 2007. “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” premiered in October 2007.

Sister Khloe Kardashian also released a note signed from multiple members of the family on Instagram.