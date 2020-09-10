Keep the Party Going: Adapting to COVID-19

(NBC News) When COVID-19 restrictions forced weddings, parties and other events that had been planned for months to cancel, Jill Marcus’s catering business came to a halt.

She turned things around by reimagining how events needed to look in order to be safe, offering boxed appetizers and buffets protected by a six-foot Plexiglas screen.

Other businesses are also adapting in order to stay afloat.

Craig Barbour, owner of Roots Catering and Little Fete, adjusted as well. He recently did a boxed-meal wedding.

“All you have to do is a little bit of warming, a little bit of stirring maybe,” he says of his new offerings.



Lifestyle and food experts say micro parties and individualized packaging are the new norm for now.

Kabrel Geller of This Messy Table LA builds elaborate grazing tables for Hollywood’s elite.

March hit and her calendar was obliterated.

“I spent the first month in total shock,” she says.

Gellar pivoted, slightly and started building DIY grazing boxes that could be hand-delivered to VIP’s enjoying virtual events, like ABC’s “Black-ish.”

“They ordered boxes for the talent,” she says, “and they all had their box when they were watching the show.”