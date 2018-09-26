Kavanaugh lawyer says no dispute he drank
WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh says there is no dispute that he drank in high school and college.
Lawyer Beth Wilkinson tells CNN Wednesday that whether or not Kavanaugh drank isn't the issue. Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women; one from high school and one from college. He's denied those allegations.
Kavanaugh said in an interview earlier this week with Fox News that he went to an all-boys Catholic high school where he focused on academics and athletics. He said he went to church on Sundays and worked on service projects.
But former classmates have disputed that image, saying he was a partier and heavy drinker at times.
Wilkinson said Wednesday: "If this is going to be the standard for how we judge somebody going into public service, I don't know why anyone in their right mind would want to go through something like this."
Kavanaugh will testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. So will his chief accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, who said he sexually assaulted her in high school.
