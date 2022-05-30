CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Lake County man in the killings of a woman and two teenage boys found bludgeoned to death in 1998 in a house in northwest Indiana.

Fifty-two-year-old James Higgason III of Whiting, was found guilty Friday of murder and murder during the commission of a robbery.

Prosecutors alleged Higgason and 47-year-old David Copley beat 36-year-old Elva Tamez of Hammond, 18-year-old Jerod Hodge of Chicago, and 16-year-old Timothy Ross of Calumet City, Illinois, to death on Jan. 18, 1998, at the woman’s Hammond home.

Copley pleaded guilty to Hodge’s murder last year and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.