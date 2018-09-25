Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- A judge has sentenced Bill Cosby to three to 10 years in state prison, NBC reports.
Judge Steven O'Neill announced the sentence in court Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors asked for five to 10 years in prison. The defense wanted house arrest, but District Attorney Kevin Steele says the sentencing rules don't allow it.
A jury convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home. Cosby was convicted after the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.
The 81-year-old TV star declined to make a statement at his two-day sentencing hearing. The woman he attacked, Andrea Constand, says she's had to cope with years of pain, anxiety and self-doubt.
The judge ruled that Bill Cosby is a "sexually violent predator."
The classification means that Cosby must undergo lifetime counseling and report quarterly to authorities. His name will appear on a sex-offender registry sent to neighbors, schools and victims.
Judge Steven O'Neill made the decision Tuesday as he prepares to sentence the 81-year-old comedian for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.
Cosby's lawyers had fought the "sexually violent predator" designation, arguing that Pennsylvania's sex-offender law remains unconstitutional despite several revisions.
