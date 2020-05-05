NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says the New York Democratic presidential primary must take place June 23 because canceling it would be unconstitutional.
Judge Analisa Torres ruled Tuesday. She heard arguments a day earlier as lawyers for withdrawn presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang argued that it was wrong to cancel the primary.
The judge said there is enough time before the primary occurs to figure out how to carry it out safely.
The Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections voted to cancel the primary even though New York was still planning to hold its congressional and state-level primaries June 23. They cited the coronavirus as a reason to cancel the election since Joe Biden is now unopposed.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Judge restores NY Democratic presidential primary on June 23
- Ohio elections chief pushes for changes before fall vote
- US lawmakers look to expand access to telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries
- Woman killed by alligator in South Carolina tried to touch it, witness said
- Ohio’s closed BMVs leave returning citizens at a standstill after prison time