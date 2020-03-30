John Krasinski showcases ‘Some Good News’ in Facebook video

(WIVB) – John Krasinski is trying out a new “career”- by putting together a makeshift news show highlighting some good news around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “A Quiet Place” actor and director shared the 15-minute video called “Some Good News” to his Facebook page on Monday. It features an appearance from Krasinski’s The Office co-star Steve Carrell as they mark the show’s 15-year anniversary.

Watch the show below: