John Krasinski showcases ‘Some Good News’ in Facebook video

(WIVB) – John Krasinski is trying out a new “career”- by putting together a makeshift news show highlighting some good news around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The “A Quiet Place” actor and director shared the 15-minute video called “Some Good News” to his Facebook page on Monday. It features an appearance from Krasinski’s The Office co-star Steve Carrell as they mark the show’s 15-year anniversary.
Watch the show below:
