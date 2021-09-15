Jockeys injured during practice at Thistledown Racino

U.S. and World

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

Horse Racing, Low Section, All Weather Track

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WJW) – Three jockeys were injured during practice at the JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall Tuesday afternoon.

The North Randall Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, the accident involved one of the horses at the race track. The jockeys were conscious and breathing, but they suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters called for mutual aid and the jockeys were taken to the hospital. Mark Dunkeson, chief executive officer of JACK Entertainment, released the following statement:

“This afternoon, JACK Thistledown Racino experienced an on-track accident involving three jockeys. Immediate medical attention was provided by the on-site racing paramedic team. Our top priority is to always provide a safe racing experience for the jockeys, horses, our team members and guests. Out of respect and care for those involved, we will not be providing any further information at this time Our best wishes go out to everyone involved for a quick and healthy recovery.”

The details of what led to the incident were not provided at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Latest: North Port Woman Goes Missing on Cross Country Road Trip

Georgia professors demanding stricter COVID-19 guidelines at state-funded schools

Report: Facebook has research showing Instagram is toxic for teen girls

Six injured in shooting on Cleveland's east side

Dayton mask mandate vote coming Wednesday

Troy parents react to school district's new mask policy

More News