Job posting: Free beer and $20K to hike 2,200-mile trail

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

If you like beer and hiking, this might be the job for you.

Devils Backbone Brewing Company is accepting applications for what it calls its “chief hiking officer.”

One lucky hiker will get paid $20,000 to take on the Appalachian Trail while consuming and sharing plenty of brews along the way.

The person who lands this gig will trek the entire 2,200-mile trail, starting at Springer Mountain in Georgia and ending at Mt. Katahdian in Maine, “with or without accommodation,” according to the company website.

Along with the $20,000 stipend, the job comes with free travel to the trail-head. Gear is also included but no hotel expenses.

This is for an experienced hiker who is comfortable sleeping under the stars.

Devils Backbone estimates it will take five to seven months to complete the assignment, which starts March 1, 2021.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS