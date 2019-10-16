Jim Beam renting out house at Kentucky distillery

(CNN) – Jim Beam, the iconic bourbon brand, is giving people a chance to stay on its distillery grounds for just 23 dollars a night.

That’s the cost of a bottle of Jim Beam Black Bourbon.

The company said it wanted to give its customers a chance to live like the seven generations of master distillers.

The three-bedroom home was built in 1919.

It has a fully stocked bar and a backyard with a fire pit.

You can request to stay at the house through Airbnb.

Your stay includes a distillery tour, bourbon tasting and a good old southern barbecue.

And of course, all guests have to be 21 and older.

