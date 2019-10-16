Breaking News
OSP: One killed in Xenia Twp. crash

Jim Beam renting out house at Kentucky distillery

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Jim Beam, the iconic bourbon brand, is giving people a chance to stay on its distillery grounds for just 23 dollars a night.

That’s the cost of a bottle of Jim Beam Black Bourbon.

The company said it wanted to give its customers a chance to live like the seven generations of master distillers.

The three-bedroom home was built in 1919.

It has a fully stocked bar and a backyard with a fire pit.

You can request to stay at the house through Airbnb.

Your stay includes a distillery tour, bourbon tasting and a good old southern barbecue.

And of course, all guests have to be 21 and older.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS