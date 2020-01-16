JetBlue increasing checked baggage fees

(CNN) – JetBlue doesn’t think you’re paying enough for your checked baggage, so the airline is raising the price…again.

The cost for the first bag is going up from 30 dollars to 35.

The second bag will cost 45 dollars, up from 40.

It’s the second time in as many years that the airline has hiked the price for checked bags. The new prices will apply to customers who book travel starting Thursday.

If you booked before Thursday, you get the old prices.

The airline is offering a five-dollar discount to passengers who add a checked bag online or through its app at least 24 hours before the flight.

The baggage fee will be included in the price for higher-fare travel, and JetBlue credit card holders will also avoid the fee.

