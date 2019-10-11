“Jesus Shoes” with holy water soles sell out in minutes

(CNN) – A shoe company says you can walk on water in their sneakers, and they aren’t technically wrong.

“Jesus Shoes,” were being sold for $1,400 and some change and included water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.

The Brooklyn-based MSCHF bought less than 24 pairs of Nike Air Max 97’s for the “Collab Culture” venture.

In addition to the holy water, blessed by a priest, the white kicks feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense scented insoles, and single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.

The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes long ago.

The shoes, which were released Tuesday, sold out almost immediately.

On the company’s website, MSCHF says more will be available Oct. 22 and subsequent second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

