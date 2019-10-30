‘Jeopardy!’ host Trebek in PSA about pancreatic cancer

FILE – In this May 5, 2019, file photo Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek said Tuesday, Sept. 17, that he’s had a setback in his battle with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy again.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WDTN) – Longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek is raising awareness about pancreatic cancer by teaming up with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition.

Trebek, who announced in March that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, appears in a new public service announcement that the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition released on Wednesday.

“In nearly every county, pancreatic cancer is the only major cancer with a 5-year survival rate in the single digits,” Trebek says in the PSA. “In order to help patients fight and survive this disease, more attention and awareness are needed.”

The quiz game show host then goes on to talk about raising awareness for risks and symptoms, citing his persistent stomach pain as a symptom for the disease.

“Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new onset diabetes, and the yellowing of the skin or eyes,” Trebek said.

Trebek calls on people to wear purple throughout November, which is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

.@Jeopardy host Alex Trebek joins the global movement to raise awareness of the risks and symptoms of #pancreaticcancer for #WPCD. Thank you for your support, Alex! We’re sending you our thoughts as you fight this disease. #DemandBetter pic.twitter.com/pbTsShW48V — W P C C (@worldpcc) October 30, 2019

