‘Jeopardy!’ champ donates to cancer walk in Trebek’s name

CHICAGO (KLAS/KGO-TV/CNN) – The ‘Jeopardy!’ champion who won more than $2 million is honoring the host of the game show.

James Holzhauer donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk in Alex Trebek’s name.

An organizer for the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk said he sent her a donation for more than $1,100.

With the donation, Holzhauer also wrote a message. saying “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”

Trebek announced in March that he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

He has since said that he’s in near-remission.

