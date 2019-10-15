(CNN) – Jennifer Aniston decided to join Instagram Tuesday, and the “Friends” actress broke the social media site!
The app crashed just after Aniston shared her first and so far, only post.
It was a picture of the entire “Friends” cast and read, “and now we’re Instagram friends too. Hi Instagram.”
Behind her you can see fellow cast members Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.
In just about three hours the post snagged more than two million likes.
People posted on Twitter that they were having trouble following Aniston. She still managed to rack up nearly 300 thousand followers.
Instagram says it’s working on getting things fully up and running.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Jennifer Aniston breaks Instagram after posting ‘Friends’ selfie
- Chipotle to cover tuition for some college degrees
- Southwest Airlines doing away with senior discount
- PHOTOS: First look at Democratic presidential debate stage at Otterbein University
- Grant to award $500,000 to tornado and shooting funds