Jennifer Aniston breaks Instagram after posting ‘Friends’ selfie

(CNN) – Jennifer Aniston decided to join Instagram Tuesday, and the “Friends” actress broke the social media site!

The app crashed just after Aniston shared her first and so far, only post.

It was a picture of the entire “Friends” cast and read, “and now we’re Instagram friends too. Hi Instagram.”

Behind her you can see fellow cast members Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

In just about three hours the post snagged more than two million likes.

People posted on Twitter that they were having trouble following Aniston. She still managed to rack up nearly 300 thousand followers.

Instagram says it’s working on getting things fully up and running.

