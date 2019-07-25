Jeffrey Epstein found injured in jail cell

NEW YORK CITY (NBC News) – Accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, sources tell WNBC and NBC News.

Epstein, who is being held at the jail while awaiting trial for conspiracy and sex trafficking, was reportedly found semi-conscious with marks on his neck.

It is unknown what happened to Epstein that caused the injuries.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to charges brought by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan. His next court date is set for July 31st.

