Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

(CNN) – The world’s richest man is putting a big chunk of his money behind the fight against climate change. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he will donate 10 billion dollars of his own money for the cause.

He says the money will go through an initiative called “Bezos Earth Fund.”

It will support scientists and organizations that are trying to mitigate the impact of climate change. In his statement, Bezos called climate issues the biggest threat to our planet.

His move came after Amazon employees pushed him to do more about environmental problems.

Many of them walked off their jobs in September to press him on the issue.