Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

(CNN) – The world’s richest man is putting a big chunk of his money behind the fight against climate change. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he will donate 10 billion dollars of his own money for the cause.
He says the money will go through an initiative called “Bezos Earth Fund.”
It will support scientists and organizations that are trying to mitigate the impact of climate change. In his statement, Bezos called climate issues the biggest threat to our planet.
His move came after Amazon employees pushed him to do more about environmental problems.
Many of them walked off their jobs in September to press him on the issue.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Ohio still at low risk for coronavirus infections
- Storm Team 2 Forecast
- Food pantries under pressure amid grocery store closures
- Spc. Cameron Logwood remembered for his service and humor at memorial service in Urbana
- Rare pink grasshopper found in southwest Austin garden