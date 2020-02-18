Jars of preserved human remains found under Florida home

U.S. & World

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:
Human remains found in jars in Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Gainesville police are investigating jars of preserved human remains found in the crawlspace of a house previously owned by a University of Florida professor.

The remains were discovered during an inspection of the house’s foundation, according to WCJB.

The home was previously owned by Dr. Ronald A. Baughman, a former UF researcher and current professor emeritus who published studies in the 1970s and 80s.

Police say they’re looking into the possibility that the human remains are related to work that Dr. Baughman may have brought home and stored under the house’s floorboards.

Some of the jars date back as far as the 1960s, with some containing human tongues.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS