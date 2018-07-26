Japan hangs 6 more members of cult behind subway gas attack
TOKYO (AP) -- Japan has executed all six members of a doomsday cult who remained on death row for a series of crimes in the 1990s including a sarin gas attack on Tokyo subways that killed 13 people.
Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the six men were hanged Thursday morning.
Thirteen members of the group had been sentenced to death. The seven others including cult leader Shoko Asahara were hanged about three weeks ago.
The cult envisioned overthrowing the government and amassed an arsenal of chemical, biological and conventional weapons in anticipation of an apocalyptic showdown. Its name Aum Shinrikyo means Supreme Truth.
The group's most notorious crime was the subway attack in 1995 that sickened 6,000 people and caused panic during the morning commute.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police find man suffering from gunshot wound in Huber Heights
Police say a man in his twenties was found on Chippingdon Drive just before 5 pm suffering from a gunshot wound.Read More »
-
Fair visitors encouraged to practice good hygiene when exposed to livestock exhibits
Environmental Health Director with Greene County Public Health, Jeff Webb, talked with 2 NEWS about tips on how to stay healthy at the fairRead More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dayton's Tech Town receives new funding from the state
The project will include the convergence of cutting-edge technologies and collaborations between the Air Force Research Laboratory and other organizations like the Ohio State University.Read More »
-
UPDATE: Driver killed in I-75 crash in Shelby County has been identified
Three semis and three passenger cars were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the semis failed to slow down for traffic and struck the rear of the other vehicles.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
62-year-old indicted for child pornography
The Kettering Police Department responded to a call about a memory card that reportedly contained pictures of child pornography. 62-year-old Jeff McDonald was identified as the owner of the memory card, and as a result the Dayton Police Department was notified and began an investigation of McDonald’s memory card and his cell phone.Read More »