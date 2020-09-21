Jackson State introduces Deion Sanders as next head football coach

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University will announce NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head football coach on Monday, September 21.

Sanders confirmed he had been hired during an episode of his podcast on Sunday. He was joined by Jackson State President Thomas Hudson and Athletic Director Ashley Robinson.

Sanders is currently finishing up the high school football season in Texas, where he is an offensive coordinator.

The introduction ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. on JSU’s campus.

