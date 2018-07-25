Ivanka Trump shutting down fashion company
NEW YORK (AP) - Ivanka Trump is shutting down her fashion line of dresses, shoes and handbags that became a target of political boycotts and spurred concerns about conflicts of interest after her father was elected.
The president's daughter said in a statement she made the decision so she could focus more on work as a White House adviser. She had stepped away from the day-to-day management of her company when she joined President Donald Trump's administration.
Ivanka Trump recently has been encouraging U.S. companies to pledge to hire American workers. Her own company has been criticized for making its products in Chinese factories, for the conditions in those factories, and for being granted trademarks by foreign governments such as China that would want to curry favor with the president.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Drivers reminded to keep pets safe during travel
AAA is reminding travelers to keep their pets safe while sharing the roads.Read More »
-
DeWine, Husted visit Brigid's Path, promise to help push for state funding
After touring Brigid's Path, DeWine and Husted had a roundtable discussion with several county officials.Read More »
-
DPS seeking for more instrument donations before the end of July
DPS has been looking for new and used equipment to relaunch their district-wide music program.Read More »
-
Friends mourn victim killed at Trotwood apartment complex
A 25-year-old man was found tied-up, dead, and with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home at a Trotwood apartment complex.Read More »
-