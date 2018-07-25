Ivanka Trump shutting down fashion company

Copyright by WDTN - All rights reserved Ivanka Trump speaks beside her father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, and vice presidential nominee, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, center, during a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (AP) - Ivanka Trump is shutting down her fashion line of dresses, shoes and handbags that became a target of political boycotts and spurred concerns about conflicts of interest after her father was elected.

The president's daughter said in a statement she made the decision so she could focus more on work as a White House adviser. She had stepped away from the day-to-day management of her company when she joined President Donald Trump's administration.

Ivanka Trump recently has been encouraging U.S. companies to pledge to hire American workers. Her own company has been criticized for making its products in Chinese factories, for the conditions in those factories, and for being granted trademarks by foreign governments such as China that would want to curry favor with the president.