Ivanka, Eric Trump sends love to ‘warrior’ father

U.S. & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

President Trump’s children shared messages of love and support for their father on Friday, the day he entered Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

“You are a warrior and will beat this,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “I love you dad.”

Photos from Tuesday’s presidential debate show Trump’s daughter and senior advisor sitting with Eric, Don Jr., Tiffany and Melania in the audience.

While they were sitting apart from one another, the first lady was the only one wearing a mask.

Son Eric Trump called his father a “true warrior” in a tweet Friday.

“He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day,” Eric Trump tweeted.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS