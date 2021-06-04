‘It’s bad’: 100+ cats found in what may be Arkansas’s largest-ever animal hoarding case

HELENA -WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — More than 100 abandoned cats have been discovered in what authorities believe may be the largest animal hoarding case Arkansas has ever seen.

And animal rescue officials are asking for the public’s help.

Maggie Bradley, the founder of Biscuit’s Legacy, said she was notified Saturday of a possible hoarding situation at a property in Faulkner County, Arkansas. She immediately enlisted the help of the Humane Society of the Delta in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

However, Bradley said nothing could prepare her for what she found.

“It’s bad. I know I keep saying it’s bad, but I can’t express to ya’ll enough of the badness,” she said. “We’re wearing hazmat gear and respirators because of the ammonia.”





Courtesy of Biscuit’s Legacy

More than 100 cats were found in two buildings. Bradley said the owner is an elderly woman who recently moved into an assisted living facility.

“These cats have been living in this house filled with garbage, feces, urine, and possibly deceased cats for months if not years,” the Humane Society posted online.

Bradley said many of the cats were apparently suffering from various medical issues. The Humane Society has moved its current cats to other locations to make room for the rescued cats.

“They have turned their cat room basically into a hospital for this colony of cats,” she said.





Courtesy of Biscuit’s Legacy

The estimated cost of care is around $25,000. They are asking the public for monetary donations, blankets, cat food or anything else that will help them care for the animals until they are ready for adoption.

“Anything that you’ve got tucked away, odds are we can find a use for these cats with them,” Bradley said.

If you would like to donate, click here. There’s a donation button at the bottom of the post.

WREG asked if any charges would be filed in the case, and the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office said they are not involved and the situation is being handled by the Humane Society.