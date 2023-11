DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — According to NBC News, the Israeli government has approved and ratified a hostage deal.

Qatar, serving as an intermediary, has yet to make an official announcement.

Under Israeli law, there will be a 12-to-24-hour time period for people in Israel to come forward and challenge the agreement with the Supreme Court. It’s expected the court will side with the government on this matter.

According to NBC News, it’s possible hostages may be released as early as tomorrow morning.