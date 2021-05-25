Is wine good for you? A look back at one of the most popular studies

(WCMH) – It’s National Wine Day. May 25 is a day set aside to celebrate libation and possibly enjoy a glass or two. It’s also a good time to revisit the validity of wine’s health benefits since it has been the subject of scientific research.

A widely-discussed 2012 study by the University of Alberta in Canada claimed that red wine might be a “natural exercise performance enhancer,” since it contains a compound known as resveratrol.

The study’s lead, Jason Dyck, was quoted in “Science Daily,” saying, “We were excited when we saw that resveratrol showed results similar to what you would see from extensive endurance exercise training.”

Of course, this was all very encouraging for red wine lovers. However, three years later the University posted an update to the original research stating there were “several misinterpretations have been highlighted that need to be corrected.” And, more devastating: “Red wine is no excuse not to hit the gym, period.”

Dyck also added in the update, “If you’re drinking red wine to get resveratrol, you would have to drink anywhere from 100 to 1,000 bottles per day.”

While the collective conscience is probably still highly invested in the findings first posted about the study, the correction is worth reiterating, if only to keep wine lovers honest when it comes to working out and imbibing.