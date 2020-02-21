Live Now
IS supporter pleads guilty to St. Paul’s Cathedral bomb plot

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — A British woman who supported the Islamic State group pleaded guilty Friday to plotting to bomb St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, from Middlesex in southeast England, admitted to the preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications. She spoke at a hearing at Central London Criminal Court.

Prosecutors said Shaikh made contact with someone who could prepare explosives and went on a reconnaissance trip to scope out the historic site.

She also shared terrorist documents through groups using the Telegram messaging app between August 2019 and October 2019.

She is to be sentenced May 12.

