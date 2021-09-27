Is it safe to Trick-or-Treat this Halloween? CDC director weighs in

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing in on Halloween safety.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Face the Nation Sunday that kids can trick-or-treat safely this year.

“If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely,” she said.

Walensky said the key is remaining outdoors and in small groups.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” she said.

Last year the CDC asked families to avoid trick-or-treating.

Many communities postponed or canceled their celebrations in 2020.

That means it is also safe to hand out candy with precautions.

The CDC defines exposure to COVID-19 as being within 6-feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more.

As long as people are keeping those interactions brief, handing out candy is okay too.

