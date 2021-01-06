IRS says some people will not receive automatic second stimulus check

Stack of 100 dollar bills with illustrative coronavirus stimulus payment check to show the virus stimulus payment to Americans

(WDTN) – The IRS says taxpayers that receive the message “Payment Status #2 – Not Available” on the IRS Get My Payment tool will not receive a second stimulus check automatically.

CNBC reported Tuesday that people receiving the message will have to wait until they file their 2020 taxes to get the payment, according to the IRS.

“The IRS advises people that if they don’t receive their Economic Impact Payment, they should file their 2020 tax return electronically and claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their tax return to get their payment and any refund as quickly as possible,” said the agency.

It is not clear why this issue has occurred.

Additionally, many people who filed their 2019 tax returns with H&R Block and TurboTax reported that their payments were sent to incorrect bank accounts.

The IRS says banks will need to return the money, then the agency can reissue them to the correct accounts.

For updates about ongoing issues, visit the agency’s website.