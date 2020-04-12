Live Now
IRS issues first wave of deposits to taxpayers’ bank accounts

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:
(WDTN) – The IRS took to Twitter Saturday, April 11, to announce the first wave of Economic Impact Payments being deposited directly into taxpayers’ bank accounts.

The IRS plans to continue issuing these payments and will post updates to its Twitter account @IRSnews.

For more information about the Economic Impact Payments or tax refunds, the IRS asks that you visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus.

