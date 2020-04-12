(WDTN) – The IRS took to Twitter Saturday, April 11, to announce the first wave of Economic Impact Payments being deposited directly into taxpayers’ bank accounts.
#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS— IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020
The IRS plans to continue issuing these payments and will post updates to its Twitter account @IRSnews.
For more information about the Economic Impact Payments or tax refunds, the IRS asks that you visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Pope celebrates joy of Easter amid sorrow of virus pandemic
- American Cancer Society’s virtual 5K connects over 150 runners nationwide
- Local EMS provider sends ambulances with crew to New York
- IRS issues first wave of deposits to taxpayers’ bank accounts
- Mom planning community parade pleased with PHDMC’s new guidelines