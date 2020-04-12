IRS issues first wave of deposits to taxpayers’ bank accounts

(WDTN) – The IRS took to Twitter Saturday, April 11, to announce the first wave of Economic Impact Payments being deposited directly into taxpayers’ bank accounts.

#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS — IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020

The IRS plans to continue issuing these payments and will post updates to its Twitter account @IRSnews.

For more information about the Economic Impact Payments or tax refunds, the IRS asks that you visit www.irs.gov/coronavirus.