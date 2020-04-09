Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

Iraq appoints third PM-designate, after second withdraws

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

People sit near shops that are shuttered to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus during a curfew at a nearly empty popular market in the eastern suburb of Baghdad, Iraq, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s intelligence chief has been appointed the country’s third prime minister-designate in just over a month.

The appointment comes after the resignation of the most recent candidate Thursday amid political infighting. The upheaval threatened a leadership vacuum at the helm of the government amid a severe economic crisis and viral pandemic. Adnan Al-Zurfi’s candidacy was imperiled in the past 48 hours when key Shiite parties rallied around Iraq’s intelligence head, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to replace him.

Kadhimi’s chances were further diminished when the main Kurdish and Sunni blocs withdrew support for his candidacy. Iraq’s president appointed Kadhimi, 53, as prime minister-designate shortly after Al-Zurfi’s resignation. 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS