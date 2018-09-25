Iran says US seeks to overthrow its government
UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- Iran's president has accused the United States of trying to overthrow his government, and he's rejecting the idea of bilateral talks with Washington.
President Hassan Rouhani issued a sharp rebuke to the U.S. at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He accused President Donald Trump's administration of "economic terrorism" and a having "plan for overthrowing" the government in Tehran.
Rouhani's remarks came after Trump criticized Iran in his own speech at the assembly. He later predicted U.S. sanctions would push Tehran to negotiate over its nuclear program.
Rouhani said his country would "overcome" the sanctions.
Trump pulled the U.S. out of the multinational 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. His administration has since reinstated sanctions.
Meanwhile, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton issued a warning Tuesday that Iran would have "hell to pay" if it defies the U.S.
Previous
Lawyer: Firing of officer who killed
Next
Automakers seek flexibility at hearing
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missing Springfield 20-year-old found safe
The father of 20-year-old Cameron Lee Wells says his son has medical issues and refused to take his medication.Read More »
-
Ground beef recall includes meat sold at Ohio Meijer, Sam's Club and Target stores
Several Ohio grocery stores are among the locations that received ground beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.Read More »
-
Massive fire destroys Skyline Chili in Fairfield
It happened at the Skyline Chili on Hicks Boulevard near S.R. 4 just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Moraine Police look for car wash break-in suspects
According to police, the two men tried to break into the coin machines at the car wash on S.Dixie Drive.Read More »
-
Man arrested for shooting driver in Clark County
It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Springfield-Xenia Road in Green Township.Read More »