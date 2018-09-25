U.S. & World

Iran says US seeks to overthrow its government

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 03:33 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 03:33 PM EDT

UNITED NATIONS (AP) -- Iran's president has accused the United States of trying to overthrow his government, and he's rejecting the idea of bilateral talks with Washington.

President Hassan Rouhani issued a sharp rebuke to the U.S. at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He accused President Donald Trump's administration of "economic terrorism" and a having "plan for overthrowing" the government in Tehran.

Rouhani's remarks came after Trump criticized Iran in his own speech at the assembly. He later predicted U.S. sanctions would push Tehran to negotiate over its nuclear program.

Rouhani said his country would "overcome" the sanctions.

Trump pulled the U.S. out of the multinational 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. His administration has since reinstated sanctions.

Meanwhile, U.S. national security adviser John Bolton issued a warning Tuesday that Iran would have "hell to pay" if it defies the U.S.

