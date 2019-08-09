Iowa’s Field of Dreams to host 2020 MLB matchup

Field of Dreams

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT DATE OF PHOTO TO JUNE 22, 1997 – FILE – In this June 22, 1997 undated file photo, people portraying ghost players emerge from a cornfield as they reenact a scene from the movie “Field of Dreams” at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The Chicago White Sox will play a game against the New York Yankees next August at the site in Iowa where the movie “Field of Dreams” was filmed. Major League Baseball announced Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, that the White Sox will play host to the Yankees in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

DYERSVILLE — An iconic Iowa baseball field will be front and center next summer for a regular season Major League Baseball game.

The New York Yankees will take on the Chicago White Sox on the Field of Dreams August 13, 2020, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

An 8,000-seat ballpark will be constructed at the Dyersville farm where the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” was shot.

Construction on the park will begin next week, per MLB.

