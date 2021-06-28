Iowa man accused of making bomb threat over lack of McDonald’s dipping sauce

U.S. & World

by: Kelly Maricle, WHO,

Posted: / Updated:

A McDonald’s sign is seen above the fast food restaurant on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 near downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

ANKENY, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa man was arrested Saturday after police say he threatened to blow up a McDonald’s because the restaurant didn’t include dipping sauce for his Chicken McNuggets.

Sgt. Corey Schneden with the Ankeny Police Department said the 42-year-old man called a McDonald’s restaurant in Ankeny around 5:20 p.m. Saturday after discovering his order was incorrect.

In the call, the man allegedly threatened to blow up the restaurant and punch an employee.

According to a criminal complaint, police called the suspect at the phone number used to make the threat. Police said he admitted over the phone, and later in an interview at the police department, that he made the threats.

The man has been charged with a Class D felony: false report of explosive or incendiary device.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail on Saturday and was released on bond Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Back to Cruising with Help from AAA

10 dead, rescuers continue search with more than 150 people missing

Crews find body believed to be missing 9-year-old girl at Eastwood MetroPark

Bikers stop at Chicago lemonade stand to honor fallen Marine

21-year-old bystander shot in the back in Times Square

More News