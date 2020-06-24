Investing in other emergency response resources

(NBC) – Sweeping police reforms are growing in popularity among Americans, according to a recent survey by Reuters and research firm Ipsos.

But what will that look like?

In some cities it may include cutting down police budgets and reinvesting that money into programs for marginalized communities.

Several cities are finding success sending social workers to certain types of emergency calls.

Amidst calls for police reform across the country, a new program is launched in Denver.

The support team assisted response known as “STAR” dispatches a clinician and paramedic to behavioral health 911 calls instead of armed law enforcement.

Denver Justice Project co-chair Roshan Bliss helped develop “STAR,” modeling it after the “CAHOOTS” program in Eugene, Oregon, that’s been around for more than 30 years and last year responded to 17 percent of the city’s 911 calls.

Bliss believes STAR can do the same, de-escalating situations without force and connecting vulnerable citizens with critical resources.

“It’s a more effective response because we’re sending the right people to deal with the right problems,” said Bliss.

In Dallas, the right care program, a partnership between Parkland Hospital and City Fire and Police, has responded to 66 hundred mental health calls since 2018, leading to a drop in arrests in the areas it serves.

“We’ve diverted 30 percent away from jails and busy ERs, we’ve connected over a fifth of those clients to mental health services. Our incarceration rate is less than 4 percent,” said Kurtis Young with Parkland Health & Hospital System.

It’s now expanding and could potentially serve as a blueprint outside Dallas.

“I think it is scalable and could be used in other cities,” said Young.

Programs that provide more effective crisis responses, drawing the attention of those calling for change.