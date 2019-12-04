Breaking News
Coroner identifies woman killed after 2 vehicles crash into Miami Co. house
1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Impeachment hearings begin in Judiciary Committee First at 4 is streaming live now

Instagram will ask new users for their age

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Some people don’t like revealing their age, but if you’re thinking about signing up for Instagram you’ll have to give it up.

From now on, the social media app will ask new users their date of birth.

Previously, Instagram users were required to confirm they were ages 13 or older when signing up, but they didn’t have to provide an exact birthday.

The social media site is doing it to help keep young people safer and enable more age-appropriate experiences overall.

Instagram also expects ad targeting to become more accurate as a result of the change.

This could be especially important for product categories limited to certain ages, such as alcohol and gambling.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS