Infant twin boys found dead inside car at S Carolina daycare

U.S. and World

by: via Nexstar Media Wire,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say twin baby boys have been found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina daycare.

Authorities say someone called 911 after finding the babies Wednesday at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the victims were twins and were infants. She said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning and she planned to release more information about the babies later in the day.

Deputies are also investigating the deaths. They said it isn’t clear if any workers at the daycare were involved in the deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Student describes scene at Mount Tabor High School after deadly shooting

President Biden speaks after deadly Hurricane Ida

16-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of 17-year-old brother in west Columbus

Cedar Point is going cashless

Video Now: Closer look at the road collapse in Portsmouth

Hurricane Ida evacuees seek shelter in Mobile

More News