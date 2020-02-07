Infant carriers recalled, failing buckles pose fall risk

(NBC News) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall of Infantino infant carriers.
Three models, the Go Foward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Up Close Newborn and Flip Front2back carriers are being recalled due to a fall risk.
The company says buckles on the carriers can fail, resulting in a dangerous fall.
An estimated 14,000 units are part of the recall.
For more information, call Infantino at 800-840-4916, send an email to recall@infantino.com, or click here.
