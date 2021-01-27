Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

Hot cloud of volcanic materials run down the slope of Mount Merapi during an eruption in Sleman, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) down its slopes. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 4,900 feet down its slopes.

It was Mount Merapi’s biggest lava flow since authorities raised its danger level in November, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.

Authorities in November had evacuated nearly 2,000 people living on the mountain in Magelang and Sleman districts on Java Island but most have since returned. There has been no new evacuation.

The alert was being maintained at the second-highest level and authorities told people to stay out of the existing 3-mile danger zone around the crater as the local administrations in Central Java and Yogyakarta provinces closely monitor the situation.

Hot lava runs down from the crater of Mount Merapi, partially seen behind a mosque in Sleman, Indonesia, late Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The country’s most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) down its slopes. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

A man sprays insecticide at his crops as Mount Merapi is seen erupting int he background, in Sleman, Indonesia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) down its slopes. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

A volunteer uses his walkie talkie as he monitors Mount Merapi during an eruption in Sleman, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted Wednesday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 1,500 meters (4,900 feet) down its slopes. (AP Photo/Slamet Riyadi)

The 9,737-foot volcano is on the densely populated island of Java and near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes and has repeatedly erupted with lava and gas clouds recently.

Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people.

Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.